Chris Bruns and Mike Jacobson have final debate before election

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday night, Chis Bruns and Mike Jacobson had their final debate for the District 42 State Legislature seat. The debate was held at the McKinley Education Center, where voters were invited to watch the debate.

The candidates were asked how would you aim to protect jobs in the district including Lincoln County’s Gerald Gentlemen Station and Bailey Railyard.

“Creating jobs in the Bailey Yard is critical,” Jacobson said. “It is a high priority of mine and I also support the introduction of a two person crew. I believe it is vitally important from a safety standpoint, and it’s vitally important to keep jobs in our district. So I will fight tooth and nail so that that indeed happens.”

“This is an issue I will absolutely take on,” Bruns said. I will fight for this head-on as my very first priority bill serving as your next state senator representing District 42. The railyard population and our hard working individuals at Gerald’s Gentleman, they need somebody like me working hard for them.”

The general election is Nov. 8. View a Lincoln County sample ballot here.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bert the Turtle (1952) cartoon teaching children how to duck and cover.
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse appears in front of the University of Florida Board of Trustees on...
University of Florida Board of Trustees moves Sasse recommendation forward
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
NSAA Football
NSAA State Football Playoffs (Nov. 1, 2022) | View brackets
Gothenburg Community sends the Swedes off to State
Gothenburg Community sends Swedes off to State

Latest News

Clifton Dedrick, 27, of Kearney was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel
The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is looking to build a new home at N McCabe Ave & E...
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity looking to build new home with help of TIF funds
KNOP Snow potential 11-2-2022
Major cooldown upcoming; light snow amounts in Western NE
NPPS School Board Candidate Ward 3