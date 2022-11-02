Chris Bruns and Mike Jacobson have final debate before election

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday night, Chis Bruns and Mike Jacobson had their final debate for the District 42 State Legislature seat. The debate was held at the McKinley Education Center, where voters were invited to watch the debate.

The candidates were asked how would you aim to protect jobs in the district including Lincoln County’s Gerald Gentlemen Station and Bailey Railyard.

“Creating jobs in the Bailey Yard is critical,” Jacobson said. “It is a high priority of mine and I also support the introduction of a two person crew. I believe it is vitally important from a safety standpoint, and it’s vitally important to keep jobs in our district. So I will fight tooth and nail so that that indeed happens.”

“This is an issue I will absolutely take on,” Bruns said. I will fight for this head-on as my very first priority bill serving as your next state senator representing District 42. The railyard population and our hard working individuals at Gerald’s Gentleman, they need somebody like me working hard for them.”

The general election is Nov. 8. View a Lincoln County sample ballot here.

