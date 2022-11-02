Gothenburg Community sends Swedes off to State

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes head off to Lincoln to compete in the State Tournament after defeating Fairbury 3-0 in the District C1-4 Finals. This won’t be the Swedes’ first trip down to Lincoln to compete in the State Volleyball Tournament, they qualified last year and were put out in the first round by Grand Island Central Catholic. Head Coach of the Swedes, Bryson Mahlberg, is looking to use their experience from last year’s state experience this time around in the Capital City.

“We’ve done it and we’ve been there, so hopefully, that’s on our side. You can tell kind of their focus this week, it’s almost a sense of we’re there to accomplish something more than we did last year, so win a match win a few games down there, and we’re kind of expected to be there, and that’s kind of the mindset that we’re going in with,” says Mahlberg.

The fifth-seeded Swedes will face fourth-seeded Malcolm (31-2) in the first round of the State Tournament on November 2nd at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Senior Setter and Libero, Emily Cornwell says the game plan for Malcolm is to really focus on defense and serving.

“I think our game plan is we always want to play really good defense, that’s where we start off. We’ve been focusing a lot on our serving and passing, so I think if we can get them out of the game with our good serves, we’ll be really good,” says Cornwell.

And having already “been there, done that,” in a sense, Senior Middle Hitter Kara Waskowiak says the team is approaching this year’s State Tournament with the mindset of they can and want to win it all.

“I think there’s still going to be nerves, but it’s not going to be at that level anymore. We’re also going down with the mindset that we deserve to be there and we want to win.”

