Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 27-year old Kearney man early Wednesday morning who was in possession of an unauthorized firearm and had an active arrest warrant.

Late Tuesday night, the Lexington Police Department contacted NSP regarding a man with an arrest warrant. Police believed the suspect was in possession of a handgun, but didn’t know his exact location.

NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.

NSP said they identified the subject as Clifton Dedrick, 27, of Kearney, and located him at the Comfort Inn in Lexington, across the street from the NSP office.

Troopers evacuated the occupant of an adjacent room before attempting to make contact with Dedrick. Multiple attempts were then made to contact Dedrick.

Around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, troopers said they were able to breach the hotel room door and make contact with Dedrick, who then exited the room voluntarily and was taken into custody without incident.

NSP said they located the suspected firearm on a table in the room.

Dedrick was booked into the Dawson County Jail and charged for outstanding warrants and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

