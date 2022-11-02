Meet the candidates running for North Platte School Board Ward 2

NPPS School Board Ward 2 candidate profile
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two candidates are registered to run for the North Platte School Board Ward 2.

Jo Ann Lundgreen works in the Development office at Mid-Plains Community College. She joined the board in January of 2015 and is seeking another term in Ward 2.

Lundgreen believes the last two terms have prepared her for the challenges and the growth that is looming for the community.

“We’re looking at how we might have to expand our English language services and then just some of our other student services,” said Lungreen. “We have a lot of poverty in North Platte and that’s something we have to look at too. We’ve been talking about transportation and it’s still a topic of conversation.”

Thomas Hagert II is a North Platte High School graduate and is a U.S. combat veteran. He says his number one priority, if he’s elected, will be to make the schools safer.

“We have to talk to our local law enforcement,” Hagert said. “We have two full-time resource officers which is good, but we have to talk to the state patrol, the sheriff’s department, the police department and make sure everybody is on the same page if something does happen. We have to crack down harder on bullying because if you look at every school shooting it all starts with bullying.”

The general election is Nov. 8. View a Lincoln County sample ballot here.

