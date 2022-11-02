North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity looking to build new home with help of TIF funds

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is looking to start a new project on the eastern side of the city. The organization asked the North Platte City Council on Tuesday evening for TIF funds to be allocated for this upcoming project.

“Nonprofits typically do not ask for TIF, but COVID changed that,” Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Dalene Skates said. “COVID really cut our opportunities to do fundraising, and so with the way construction costs are, we have exhausted our reserves, and it’s becoming more and more difficult to come up with the funding to build the houses, frankly.”

The nonprofit organization has been building houses for people for about 25 years.

If you want to help donate to Habitat for Humanity, you can visit their website to donate. If you want to help volunteer or come to events, you can call (308) 534-6251 or visit them on Facebook for more information as well.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.