Twitter will take weeks to restore suspended accounts, Musk says

The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter’s new billionaire CEO Elon Musk reiterated Tuesday night that accounts suspended from the platform will not return right away.

Musk tweeted, “Twitter will not allow anyone who has been de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back until we have a clear process for doing so.”

He added that the process could take weeks, meaning that users, including former President Donald Trump, likely will not be able to rejoin the social media site before the midterm elections.

Last week, Musk announced the formation of a content moderation council that would guide decision-making on user bans and policing of the platform.

The council will reportedly include groups from the civil rights community and those who face hate-fueled violence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bert the Turtle (1952) cartoon teaching children how to duck and cover.
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse appears in front of the University of Florida Board of Trustees on...
University of Florida Board of Trustees moves Sasse recommendation forward
Mainly dry with warmer than average temperatures over the next couple of days
Warm and mainly sunny conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Storm system to move through Thursday
NSAA Football
NSAA State Football Playoffs (Nov. 1, 2022) | View brackets

Latest News

Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport.
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
White House: North Korea covertly shipping artillery to Russia
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say
Hurricane Lisa is pictured in the satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and...
Hurricane Lisa heads toward Belize coast in Central America
President Joe Biden speaks at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Washington.
Billions in federal money to help lower home heating costs