Warm and breezy conditions with some fire concerns Wednesday; Storm system moves through Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a warm and sunny day Tuesday, conditions will continue that way for the day Wednesday with some fire concerns for the viewing area. This will all change Thursday as we will see a cooldown with a storm system moving through with precipitation chances on the increase Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Due to an area of high pressure that is to our south and east, this is going to allow for temperatures to be 20 degrees above average for this time of year, with highs in the 70s and winds out of the south and east about 5 to 15 mph. With these breezy conditions and preacendent dry conditions, this poses the threat for some fire concerns with a Red Flag Warning in effect for the Northwestern portions of the area from 12 p.m. MDT Wendesday until 6 p.m. MDT Wednesday. Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will drop down into the 30s with an increase in cloud cover.

During the day Thursday, a cold front,along with an area of low pressure will be moving through the area Thursday afternoon, and this will allow for temperatures to drop into the 50s with increase clouds and precipitation Thursday afternoon. During this time and Thursday evening, a frontegenesis band will develop and this will allow for some rain, mixing in with snow later on. With our flow coming out of the north and west, this will not favor a significiant snowfall event, but some snowfall could be around a trace to .50 inch with locally higher amounts.

During the day Friday into Saturday, clearing and warming conditions will commence with temperatures being in the 40s with cloudy skies Friday to sunny skies and temperatures increasing into the 60s.

Mainly dry with warmer than average temperatures over the next couple of days
Warm and mainly sunny conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Storm system to move through Thursday
