Cloudy and cool with some snow chances for Thursday; Clearing out Friday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a warm and sunny day Wednesday, a cool, cloudy with some snow chances for the day Thursday. Things will clear out once we get into the days Friday into Saturday.

Due to a strong cold front moving through the region Thursday and an area of high pressure to our west, this will allow for moisture to increase during the day Thursday. This cold front will also allow for temperatures to drop to average to below average territory, especially for the Panhandle. Our highs will reach into the 30s and 40s in the Panhandle and 40s and 50s. The moisture during the day will transition into rain and snow chances across the region. The amount of snowfall that is expected for the region will be 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts for the Panhandle and .5 to 1 inch for Greater Nebraska expect places like Arthur and Hyannis, where they can see 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with snow continuing across the region.

Some acculating snow is possible for portions of the region (Andre Brooks)

During the days Friday into Saturday, we will see the area of high pressure build in and this will allow for conditions to improve across the viewing area. It will be on the chilly side Friday with highs in the 40s. Some lingering snow showers are possible for Greater Nebraska Friday morning. It will warm up once we get into the day Saturday, just in time for the weekend activities, with highs increasing into the 60s, as winds will shift out of the south durig this timeframe.

High pressure clearing things out for the day Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.