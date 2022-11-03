Gothenburg makes their second straight appearance at the State Volleyball Tournament

Gothenburg Volleyball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes make their second straight appearance at the State Volleyball Tournament for their quarter-finals match-up where they face the Malcolm Clippers. The Swedes come into the tournament as the fifth seed with a 31-3 record on the season. The Clippers come in as the fourth seed in the tournament with a 31-2 record on the season. Gothenburg looks to one-up their trip to State last year where they were put out in the quarter-finals round with a win in their quarter-finals match this time around.

The Swedes get the win in four sets. (25-21, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20) and get their first match win at the State Tournament. The Swedes will take on North Bend Central (31-1) in the semi-finals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on November 2nd at 1:00 P.M.

