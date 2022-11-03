KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Sabrina the “Teenage” Cat!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Meet Sabrina, the “Teenage” Cat, a sweet lovable girl who is not quite a year old yet. She has been spayed, and is ready for a new home!

Sabrina was a stray brought to the shelter a few nights before halloween. She was brought in at a very light weight, but did well with her spaying surgery and is eating plenty as she no longer has to fend for herself. She does have a spot of missing hair on her back, but we’re not sure how she got it. As her health increases, we expect that hair to grow on back. For the next few weeks, until she is at a healthy weight, she’ll need to have a little extra food, which she’ll gladly accept.

The good news is that Sabrina is super friendly. She came out and greeted us immediately and didn’t wan’t us to go. She also had plenty to tell me about many different things. I don’t speak cat, but I believe she was telling me that she wants to be a lap cat who gives out plenty of love in exchange for food and belly rubs. Sabrina should do fine with both dogs and cats, as long as the environment isn’t too hectic for her as she recovers from being a stray. As she is young, she can learn to be compatible with the rest of any herd.

To schedule an appointment to meet her, call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780 to schedule an appointment.

