Maywood/ Hayes Center faces Meridian in the quarter finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The third-seeded Maywood/ Hayes Center Wolves face the sixth-seeded Meridian Mustangs in the quarter-finals of the State Volleyball Tournament. The Wolves come into the tournament with a 25-2 record on the season, while Meridian comes to Lincoln with a 27-4 record on the season.

The Wolves were able to pick up the win in the quarter-final round in four sets against Meridian. Maywood/ Hayes Center moves on to the semi-finals round which will be played on November 4th at 11:00 a.m. in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

