Meet the candidates running for North Platte School Board Ward 1

NPPS School Board Ward 1 candidates share their ideas.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two candidates are registered to run for the North Platte Public School Board Ward 1.

Cynthia O’Connor recently retired from the district’s business department after 17 years as a payroll and bookkeeper. She says says aside from helping cut spending, her number one priority is to focus on increasing student test scores.

“I looked at the Nebraska Department of Education’s website and even though we are doing fairly well in test scores, we can do better,” said O’Connor. “Some of the school’s back east are in the 95 percent and it’s like what are they doing different than we’re doing.”

Marcy Hunter is the human resources and marketing president at Western Nebraska Bank. She says her priorities, if elected, will be to improve test scores and find solutions to the teacher shortage.

“I do feel like the school has been working to enhance that but I do feel like the board really needs to focus on the teacher shortage and do what we can to fulfill the areas that we need more teachers in because if we can have enough teachers then we can make sure that our student’s educational needs are met,” Hunter said.

The general election is Nov. 8. View a Lincoln County sample ballot here.

Meet the Candidates
North Platte School Board Ward 2
North Platte School Board Ward 3

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bert the Turtle (1952) cartoon teaching children how to duck and cover.
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
Clifton Dedrick, 27, of Kearney was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel
Gothenburg Community sends the Swedes off to State
Gothenburg Community sends Swedes off to State
NSAA Football
NSAA State Football Playoffs (Nov. 1, 2022) | View brackets
North Platte Public School Board Ward 2 candidates: Jo Ann Lundgreen, Thomas Hagert II
Meet the candidates running for North Platte School Board Ward 2

Latest News

Candidates for State Legislature District 42 Chris Bruns and Mike Jacobson have one last...
Chris Bruns and Mike Jacobson have final debate before election
Two candidates are vying for the North Platte School Board Ward 3 seat: Mark Nicholson and...
Meet the candidates running for North Platte School Board Ward 3
North Platte Public School Board Ward 2 candidates: Jo Ann Lundgreen, Thomas Hagert II
Meet the candidates running for North Platte School Board Ward 2
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor