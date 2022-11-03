South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bert the Turtle (1952) cartoon teaching children how to duck and cover.
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
Clifton Dedrick, 27, of Kearney was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel
Gothenburg Community sends the Swedes off to State
Gothenburg Community sends Swedes off to State
GOTHENBURG VS. MALCOLM VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Gothenburg makes their second straight appearance at the State Volleyball Tournament
NSAA Football
NSAA State Football Playoffs (Nov. 1, 2022) | View brackets

Latest News

North Platte Public School Board Ward 1 candidates share their views if elected.
Meet the candidates running for North Platte School Board Ward 1
Candidates for State Legislature District 42 Chris Bruns and Mike Jacobson have one last...
Chris Bruns and Mike Jacobson have final debate before election
Two candidates are vying for the North Platte School Board Ward 3 seat: Mark Nicholson and...
Meet the candidates running for North Platte School Board Ward 3
North Platte Public School Board Ward 2 candidates: Jo Ann Lundgreen, Thomas Hagert II
Meet the candidates running for North Platte School Board Ward 2
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor