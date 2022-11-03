Woman celebrating 101st birthday says tequila is the secret to a happy life

Mary Flip who lived through wars, the Great Depression and raised six kids, celebrates her 101 birthday in Chandler. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
By Sarah Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Mary Flip has quite the story to tell as she celebrates her 101st birthday. She says the secret to a happy life is tequila.

Flip lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor.

“How do you feel, Ma?” Mary Flip’s daughter asked on her birthday. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.

Mary Flip, born in 1921, spent her childhood living in Illinois. Her sister and mother died early in her life, and she was the only survivor of her family at age 15.

At 18, she moved to Mexico, got married and lived a quiet life as a rancher.

She moved back to Chicago when she was pregnant with her first child, where she switched careers again and became a legendary artist recognized by the Chicago School of Art.

“I really like to draw. And I was able to figure out that things change even as you’re drawing them. So, I was able to develop and make them look real. It took time but I had nothing else to do except raise a bunch of kids,” Flip said.

Flip celebrated her birthday on Wednesday with her favorite beer, Guinness, and some dancing.

“Oh, I’ll get up on the table,” Flip said laughing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bert the Turtle (1952) cartoon teaching children how to duck and cover.
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
Clifton Dedrick, 27, of Kearney was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel
Gothenburg Community sends the Swedes off to State
Gothenburg Community sends Swedes off to State
NSAA Football
NSAA State Football Playoffs (Nov. 1, 2022) | View brackets
GOTHENBURG VS. MALCOLM VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Gothenburg makes their second straight appearance at the State Volleyball Tournament

Latest News

For comparison, a year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.14%, and experts said the higher...
Mortgage rates keep soaring, hitting 20-year high
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with head coach Steve Nash, right, during...
Adam Silver says he wants Kyrie Irving’s apology for ‘reckless’ social media post
Thomas Rhett tour stops to include Omaha
Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began...
After Louisiana train derailment, acid leak evacuation extended
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense