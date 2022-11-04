$5 Bits of Broken Chair: What’s behind one of college football’s most obscure trophies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Golden Gophers will play for a trophy, but it’s not a traditional trophy. For the sixth consecutive year the two college football teams will compete for the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy.

“It’s just a friendly competition,” Executive Director for Team Jack, Kylie Dockter said. “Then during the actual Huskers vs Minnesota game whoever wins the game, the charity will take the trophy home.”

The trophy game itself started during a twitter fight between Minnesota’s mascot and popular Bo Pelini parody account on Twitter. The two teams played for the trophy following the tweet, and the game officially became a fundraiser for the matchup in 2017.

Hey @FauxPelini, how about a friendly wager for this weekend's game? Team that gets the most points gets a conference win? Seem fair? — Goldy Gopher (@GoldytheGopher) November 20, 2014

“Banter between Faux Pelini and Goldy Gopher, then it became a thing and whoever wins gets to take the trophy home,” Dockter said. “Let’s involve charities throughout the year and it’s kind of become a big deal. Last year we raised over $30,000.”

Fast forward to today and the fanbases compete against each other to see who can raise the most money for a local charity. When donating to Minnesota, the money goes toward Team One Four, the money going towards Team Jack if you donate for Nebraska.

“This is all word of mouth, there’s nobody helping us promote this,” Minnesota chairperson for the trophy, Mary Stepnick said. “It’s all volunteers, we have no budget, we’re just a bunch of fans that have Twitter accounts. It’s been really meaningful of the fans taking on and contributing as much as they have and bought into it.”

Altogether, the fundraiser has raised more than $100,000 dollars for the two charities.

“It’s gotten a lot of people involved and we have a lot of fun with it, but it really goes to helping pediatric brain cancer research or the Minnesota Children’s Hospital so there’s a bigger purpose behind it,” Dockter said.

“To be able to have this community spirit between both fan bases is really cool,” Stepnick said. “There’s not a lot that we can control on the field for our teams but we’re there every week cheering anyways and this is something we can do to make an impact every year.”

If Nebraska wins the trophy this weekend, Team Jack will once again take over ownership until the rematch next year.

The trophy will be in Lincoln at Muchachos on Friday, Nov. 4 from 12 to 2 p.m. Ten percent of the sales throughout the day will go towards the two charities.

Muchachos will host the trophy from 12 to 2 and raise money for the local children hospitals. (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.