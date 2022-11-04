Bank opens branch in Madison Middle School to teach kids about savings

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Western Nebraska Bank has started opening “branches” in the middle of local schools in order to help teach students about the responsibility of saving.

The most recent school that Western Nebraska Bank has entered is Madison Middle School.

The bank starts by having students apply for the position of tellers, and then giving them interviews. The bank then trains them and teaches them real world job experience.

Students at the schools have the ability to deposit money and are given rewards each time they deposit money. At the end of the year the students are given a check with all of the money they have deposited throughout the school year.

