Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties.

Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation.

The Merrick County Sheriff said Oels had fled from deputies during a pursuit through Central City Wednesday night. Deputies called off the chase for safety reasons. Then deputies saw Oels’ vehicle again Thursday around noon.

Oels again fled driving for several miles on county roads and through cornfields before his vehicle crashed into a ravine in Polk County. Deputies arrested Oels after a short foot chase.

During the chase, a field caught on fire due to hot exhaust from Oels’ vehicle. The Clarks Fire Department put out the fire with help from a local farmer who disked the field.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.