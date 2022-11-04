Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase

Joshua Oels was arrest after a two-county car chase.
Joshua Oels was arrest after a two-county car chase.(Merrick County Sheriff)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties.

Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation.

The Merrick County Sheriff said Oels had fled from deputies during a pursuit through Central City Wednesday night. Deputies called off the chase for safety reasons. Then deputies saw Oels’ vehicle again Thursday around noon.

Oels again fled driving for several miles on county roads and through cornfields before his vehicle crashed into a ravine in Polk County. Deputies arrested Oels after a short foot chase.

During the chase, a field caught on fire due to hot exhaust from Oels’ vehicle. The Clarks Fire Department put out the fire with help from a local farmer who disked the field.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Dedrick, 27, of Kearney was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel
GOTHENBURG VS. MALCOLM VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Gothenburg makes their second straight appearance at the State Volleyball Tournament
MAYWOOD/ HAYES CENTER VS. MERIDIAN VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Maywood/ Hayes Center faces Meridian in the quarter finals
Some acculating snow is possible for portions of the region
Cloudy and cool with some snow chances for Thursday; Clearing out Friday into Saturday
Bank opens branch in Madison Middle School to teach kids about savings
Bank opens branch in Madison Middle School to teach kids about savings

Latest News

NP City Council Ward 4 Candidates
NP City Council Ward 4 Candidates
$5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy
$5 Bits of Broken Chair: What’s behind one of college football’s most obscure trophies
A mainly dry and mild weekend in store for the viewing area
Cool and clearing conditions Friday; Mild and remaining dry during the weekend