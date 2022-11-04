Cool and clearing conditions Friday; Mild and remaining dry during the weekend

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a snowy and cool Thursday, which brought 1.5 inches of snow to North Platte,we are going to see a cool to mild weekend ahead for the viewing area.

With a fast moving area of high pressure moving into the picture, this is going to allow for us to see cool and dry air filter into the region for the day Friday. Highs will be below average, with values in the 40s and clearing conditions will ensue as the high pressure system moves towards the east. Overnight lows will drop down into the 20s and 30s with some 10s possible with clear skies an slightly breezy conditions, with winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Cool and clearing skies for the day Friday
During the day Saturday, our area of high pressure will be centered southeast of the viewing area and this will allow for winds to increase to 15 to 25 mph. Gusts will be upwards to 30 to 50 mph, especially for the Southwestern Panhandle, with a High Wind Warning in effect for the day Saturday. As for the temperatures, they are going increase into the 60s, which is 10 degrees above average as we will see more of a southerly flow. Don’t forget to turn those clocks back Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. During the day Sunday, a weak cold front will be moving through and this will drop temperatures down to average values, which are in the 50s and we will see an increase in cloud cover. No precipitation is expected with this system.

A mainly dry and mild weekend in store for the viewing area
