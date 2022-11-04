Meet the candidates running for City Council Ward 4

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A total of three candidates have put their name on the Nov. 8 ballot for the City Council Ward 4 race.

Ed Rieker is the incumbent and has represented the ward for the past four years. He said although he’s helped reduce the city’s budget and voted in favor of major economic projects such as Sustainable Beef LLC and the Hershey Rail Park, he will continue to be a proponent of small government.

“I am a capitalist and I really do believe that if there is an opportunity for an entrepreneur to make money that entrepreneur is going to come to town and he’s going to take some chances and gamble on building homes,” said Rieker. “Until the ink was dried on Sustainable Beef there was no guarantee that Sustainable Beef was coming to town so why would any developer take a risk, take a chance of coming to North Platte and building homes with no new jobs or new people to fill them?”

Nathanial Hawks is the write-in candidate for this ward. He says he’s in favor of using tools such as tax increment financing to help the community grow.

“The TIF projects are bringing more jobs in, yeah, it’s good but why just stop there?,” Hawks said. “Why not offer TIF for more projects than just bring jobs in.”

Tracy Martinez says while he supports economic development, he wants to see the north side revitalized.

“I don’t want a multi-billionaire who is redoing the mall because he’s seen it was a great piece of property and he’s going to make money out of it, I would rather have something done with the Hotel Pawnee,” Marinez said. “I’d rather have a strip mall built on Jeffers and Rodeo Road through the field by the city building and have a new grocery store there. As we’ve seen in the last two years, we cannot have enough grocery stores.”

