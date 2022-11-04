Three Knights earn All-Region honors

NPCC Volleyball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three members of NPCC’s Volleyball Team were honored with All-Region honors for the NJCAA’s Region Nine. The three Knights that were honored were Sophomore Outside Hitter Morgan Ramsey, Freshman Libero Whitney Chintala, and Freshman Setter Avah Steggall.

During the course of the 2022 season, Ramsey was able to finish with an impressive 3.44 kills a set which put her first in the region. Chintala was able to finish in third place in the region for digs per set where she averaged 3.60. And, Steggall also finished third in the region but for assists per set, where the Freshman Libero averaged 6.48.

