Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice...
The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19.

Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

