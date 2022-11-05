Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies

Richard Grauerholz
Richard Grauerholz(Ashland, NE Volunteer Fire Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died.

According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night.

The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of leadership across the entire state of Nebraska.”

Mayor Grauerholz served with the Ashland Fire Department for more than 40 years and retired from the Nebraska State Fire Marshals office after more than 30 years.

He also served as a part-time instructor with the Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cowboy Christmas Gift Show in North Platte
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicks off in North Platte
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Nebraska plays its second consecutive home game against a Big Ten West foe on Saturday, when...
Slow-starting Gophers rally in 2nd half, beat Huskers 20-13
Gothenburg vs. North Bend Central Volleyball Highlights
Gothenburg advances to the C1 State Championship Game
Lincoln Lutheran defeated Archbishop Bergan, 3-0, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center to become...
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament Finals: Highlights & Scores

Latest News

Runners along the course for the Flash Your Feathers 5K near Pal's Brewing Company.
Runners meet for final Flash Your Feathers 5K
Flash Your Feathers Run
Flash your feathers run
NE SATRAD
Cooler temperatures this weekend, with a warmup mid week
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show in North Platte
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicks off in North Platte
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show