Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicks off in North Platte

By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicked off in North Platte on Saturday.

The show was open from 9am to 6pm. The show will open again on Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

The show has been crafted so that a variety of people can showcase their talents and sell their wears to others.

The event has food and drinks from many different local vendors.

Local business owner Shelly Walchesky of Smashing Lemons was there having fun meeting people and sharing her families lemonade.

“It’s just a great way to get to know the community and make friends and share our products,” Walchesky said.

