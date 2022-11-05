Gothenburg advances to the C1 State Championship Game
Gothenburg Volleyball
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes (32-3) defeated the Malcolm Clippers in the quarter-finals round of the State Tournament to advance to the semi-finals where they face the North Bend Central Tigers (31-1).
The Tigers came out of the gate strong defeating the Swedes 25-17 and 25-22.
The Swedes though, were not going down without a fight. They battle back to win the next three consecutive sets over the Tigers 26-25, 25-15, and 15-10 to win the match 3-2.
The Swedes advance to the State Finals where they will face Grand Island Central Catholic on November 5th at 3:00 p.m.
