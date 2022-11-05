Huskers drop hard-fought dual to NDSU

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Despite five victories on the night in front of a crowd of 3,097 at the Devaney Center, the Huskers dropped their season-opening dual against North Dakota State, 20-16.

#20 Liam Cronin (125) started the night out with a win over Carlos Negrete Jr., 5-1. The two remained scoreless throughout the first period, but Cronin earned two points in the second with an escape and stalling called against Negrete Jr. In the third period, Negrete Jr. had an escape, but Cronin secured the victory with a takedown and the riding point.

In #24 Boo Dryden’s (133) Husker debut, he secured a 6-2 decision over McGwire Midkiff. Dryden recorded three points in the second period with an escape and a takedown. Midkiff answered with a takedown of his own to enter the third period 3-2. With another takedown and the riding time point, Dryden cruised to the win.

#28 Brock Hardy (141) scored a quick takedown to open the match, but #9 Dylan Droegemueller answered with an escape, a takedown and near-fall points to go up 7-2. Droegemueller went on to record an additional takedown and escape to take the match, 10-4.

In the 149 weight-class, Dayne Morton and Michael Weber battled in the fourth bout of the night into 30-second tiebreakers. Weber had a takedown, but Morton had a big takedown as time expired in the third period. Weber’s riding time point sent the wrestlers into sudden victory, where they went scoreless. In the extra periods, Weber pulled away with an escape to win the match, 3-2.

In the lone top-ten matchup of the night, #4 Peyton Robb (157) got on the board quickly with a takedown in the first 30 seconds. Robb stayed ahead of #9 Jared Franek throughout the three periods to seal the 7-4 victory. Maintaining control throughout, Robb had the riding time point secured at the end of the second period. Franek brought the score within one point in the final period with a takedown and escape, but Robb’s final escape and riding time point put him ahead by three as time expired.

Jagger Condomitti (165) struck first with a takedown over #19 Michael Caliendo, but was pinned with 1:20 left in the first period.

Next, #3 Mikey Labriola (174) cruised to a major decision over Gaven Sax to bring the overall team score to 13-12. In the first period, Labriola had a pair of takedowns, while Sax answered with a pair of escapes to bring the score to 4-2. Sax had a stall warning and locked hands penalty to hand Labriola two more points. With another takedown, Labriola entered the second period up 8-3. Sax had an escape to open the final period, but Labriola overpowered him with a pair of takedowns, a four-point near fall and stalling called against Sax.

Brandyn Van Tassel (184) fell in a tough battle with #31 DJ Parker in the next bout. Entering the third period, Parker was ahead, 6-2. He used near-fall points to pull away and record the technical fall, 17-2.

#27 Silas Allred (197) powered himself to an upset over #21 Owen Pentz with a 4-2 win in sudden victory. Allred took the first points with a takedown in the last seconds of the first period. Pentz had an escape and the riding time point to tie it as the clock winded down in the third period. Allred’s sudden victory takedown gave him the 4-2 edge to get the Big Red back on track.

With the Huskers trailing 17-16 overall, #28 Cale Davidson (HWT) took the mat against Juan Mora. Davidson had an escape in the second period, but Mora’s takedown in the third helped him to win the match and seal the team win for North Dakota State.

NU will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 12 for the Journeymen Wranglemania. The team is set to face Army and NC State, beginning at 12 p.m. (CT).

