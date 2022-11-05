Maywood/ Hayes Center falls in the Semi Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The third-seeded Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves (26-2) defeated sixth-seeded Meridian to advance to the semi-finals round of the State Volleyball Tournament where they face the seventh-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans (25-10).

Hartington Cedar Catholic wins in straight sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-14.) The Trojans advance to the State Finals against Norfolk Catholic on November 5th at 11:00 a.m. Maywood/Hayes Center will play Bruning-Davenport/ Shickley in the third place game on November 5th at 1:00 p.m.

