Maywood/ Hayes Center falls in the Semi Finals

Maywood/Hayes Center Volleyball
Cedar Catholic defeats MHC
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The third-seeded Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves (26-2) defeated sixth-seeded Meridian to advance to the semi-finals round of the State Volleyball Tournament where they face the seventh-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans (25-10).

Hartington Cedar Catholic wins in straight sets (25-17, 25-20, 25-14.) The Trojans advance to the State Finals against Norfolk Catholic on November 5th at 11:00 a.m. Maywood/Hayes Center will play Bruning-Davenport/ Shickley in the third place game on November 5th at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Dedrick, 27, of Kearney was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel
GOTHENBURG VS. MALCOLM VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Gothenburg makes their second straight appearance at the State Volleyball Tournament
MAYWOOD/ HAYES CENTER VS. MERIDIAN VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Maywood/ Hayes Center faces Meridian in the quarter finals
Joshua Oels was arrest after a two-county car chase.
Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase
North Platte Public School Board Ward 1 candidates share their views if elected.
Meet the candidates running for North Platte School Board Ward 1

Latest News

Gothenburg vs. North Bend Central Volleyball Highlights
Gothenburg advances to the C1 State Championship Game
The Irish get the big win in the 8-man quarterfinals over the Knights Friday evening.
Saint Pat’s hosts Elmwood-Murdock in 8-man quarterfinals
Mikey Labriola Nebraska Wrestling vs NDSU
Huskers drop hard-fought dual to NDSU
Nebraska plays its second consecutive home game against a Big Ten West foe on Saturday, when...
Nebraska Cornhuskers face off against Minnesota Golden Gophers