Nebraska Cornhuskers face off against Minnesota Golden Gophers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska plays its second consecutive home game against a Big Ten West foe on Saturday, when the Huskers play host to the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT with television coverage on ESPN2.

The Huskers stand at 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten Conference play after a 26-9 setback against No. 17 Illinois last Saturday in Lincoln. Nebraska held a three-point advantage midway through the second quarter, but the Fighting Illini scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes of the first half to seize control. Illinois neutralized the Huskers’ offense in the second half to secure the 17-point win.

Nebraska heads into the final stretch of the season needing to win three of its final four games in order to reach bowl eligibility. For the second straight week, Nebraska will face a powerful running game and a stout defense when it takes on Minnesota.

Minnesota comes into the contest with a 5-3 overall record and a 2-3 mark in Big Ten action. The Gophers opened the year with four consecutive victories, before a three-game losing streak. Minnesota got back on track last Saturday with a 31-0 shutout victory over Rutgers in Minneapolis. The Gophers allowed just 134 total yards in the win and held the ball for more than 41 minutes.

Coach P.J. Fleck’s team averages 222.8 yards per game on the ground to rank 12th nationally and second in the Big Ten. Senior running back Mo Ibrahim averages 142.6 rushing yards per contest to rank among the top 10 rushers in the country. Defensively, Minnesota allows just 274.4 total yards and 14.4 points per game and has allowed 10 or fewer points in five of eight games.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.