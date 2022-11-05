NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Saturday Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament started on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.

State Volleyball Scores

Friday, Nov. 4

Class A

Papilion La-Vista South vs Westside, 7p.m.

Class B

Elkhorn North vs. Skutt Catholic 5 p.m.

Class C1

Gothenburg vs. Grand Island CC, 3 p.m.

Class C2

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archbishop Bergan 1 p.m.

Class D1

Norfolk Catholic vs. Cedar Catholic 11 a.m.

Class D2

Howells-Dodge vs. Overton, 9 a.m.

🏐GAME DAY🏐



One last time together. Playing for a STATE CHAMPIONSHIP.



📍Bob Devaney

🕐 1:00pm

#1 LL

🆚

#2 Bergan

📺 NET

🤍 Whiteout Theme



Be there and BE LOUD! Let’s rock the Bob Warrior Nation! #state #leavenodoubt pic.twitter.com/9U1PfaWz94 — Lincoln Lutheran Volleyball (@LL_Warriors_VB) November 5, 2022

