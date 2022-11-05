NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Saturday Highlights & Scores
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament started on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.
State Volleyball Scores
Friday, Nov. 4
Class A
Papilion La-Vista South vs Westside, 7p.m.
Class B
Elkhorn North vs. Skutt Catholic 5 p.m.
Class C1
Gothenburg vs. Grand Island CC, 3 p.m.
Class C2
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archbishop Bergan 1 p.m.
Class D1
Norfolk Catholic vs. Cedar Catholic 11 a.m.
Class D2
Howells-Dodge vs. Overton, 9 a.m.
