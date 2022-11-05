Saint Pat’s hosts Elmwood-Murdock in 8-man quarterfinals

Saint Pat's defeats Elmwood-Murdock
By Jon Allen
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Top seeded Saint Pat’s hosts the 8-seed Elmwood-Murdock Friday night at Knights of Columbus Field with the winner moving on to the 8-man playoff semifinals.

The Irish started the day strong as they took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, and they did not hold back throughout the game. The Irish would score eight times in the first half to take a 57-0 lead into the break, the offense found the endzone four times, while the defense and the special teams each scored twice. The Knights got on the board in the third quarter but it was too much for them to overcome.

Saint Pat’s moves on to the semi-finals in the D-1 playoffs where they will travel to take on Neligh-Oakdale next Friday for a trip to Lincoln and the championship game.

