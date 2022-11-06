Bracket and pairings set for 2022 MIAA Volleyball Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Press Release) –The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association has announced the bracket and pairings for the 2022 MIAA Volleyball Championship Tournament.

Northwest Missouri clinched its first-ever MIAA Regular Season Championship, ended the 2022 campaign on an 11-game win streak. The Bearcats finished 23-5 overall and 17-3 in league competitive to secure the top seed in the MIAA Championship Tournament for the first time in program history.

Northwest will take on No. 8 seeded Missouri Southern in the MIAA Quarterfinals. The Lions went 13-16 overall and 8-12 in MIAA competition for the final spot in the tournament.

Nebraska Kearney tabbed the No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Lopers owned a 16-4 MIAA record and finished 26-4 overall. Nebraska Kearney will face No. 7 seeded Missouri Western in the MIAA Quarterfinals. The Griffons ended their 2022 campaign 13-15 overall and 8-12 in the league.

Central Missouri earned the No. 3 seed with a league record of 14-6 and 19-10 overall. The Jennies will go up against No. 6 seeded Pittsburg State in the MIAA Quarterfinals. The Gorillas finished the season 10-10 in the league and 16-13 overall.

Central Oklahoma claimed the No. 4 seed in the championship tournament with an overall record of 24-6 and also finished 14-6 in league play. The Bronchos will face Washburn, the defending Division II national runners-up, in the MIAA Quarterfinals. The Ichabods will be the No. 5 seed with an overall record of 21-7 and 13-7 in the MIAA.

The 2022 MIAA Championship Tournament returns to a neutral location for the first time since 2019. With assistance from the St. Joseph Sports Commission, the championship will be played in Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri. Quarterfinal matches begin Thursday, November 10 with semifinal matches on Friday, November 11 and the championship match set for Saturday, November 12.

Below is the official schedule for the quarterfinal matches. For more information on the 2022 MIAA Volleyball Championship, click here.

2022 MIAA Volleyball Quarterfinal Matches

Match 1 | No. 2 Nebraska Kearney vs. No. 7 Missouri Western | 12 p.m.

Match 2 | No. 3 Central Missouri vs. No. 6 Pittsburg State | 2:30 p.m.

Match 3 | No. 1 Northwest Missouri vs. No. 8 Missouri Southern | 5 p.m.

Match 4 | No. 4 Central Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Washburn | 7:30 p.m.

