Dog walker’s killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in...
A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cowboy Christmas Gift Show in North Platte
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicks off in North Platte
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Nebraska plays its second consecutive home game against a Big Ten West foe on Saturday, when...
Slow-starting Gophers rally in 2nd half, beat Huskers 20-13
Gothenburg vs. North Bend Central Volleyball Highlights
Gothenburg advances to the C1 State Championship Game
Lincoln Lutheran defeated Archbishop Bergan, 3-0, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center to become...
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament Finals: Highlights & Scores

Latest News

Houston Astros fans celebrated into the early-morning hours after their team beat the...
Fans celebrate Astros' World Series win
At least 9 people have been injured in a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington...
9 adults injured in Pennsylvania shooting
FILE: Early voting has started in several locations.
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
Report on state tax incentives shows costs outweigh benefits