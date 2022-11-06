Gothenburg faces Grand Island Cedar Catholic in the C1 State Championship

Gothenburg Volleyball
Gothenburg vs GICC Lites
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes defeat North Bend Central in a thrilling five set match in the semi-finals round of the State Volleyball Tournament to advance to the Championship Game against the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. The Crusaders come into the match with a 3-1 over the Minden Whippets.

The Crusaders defeat the Swedes in four sets. The Swedes finish the 2022 season with a 33-4 overall record on the season.

