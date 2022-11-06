Maywood/ Hayes Center faces Bruning-Davenport/ Shickley in the third place match

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves fell in the semi-finals 3-0 to Hartington Cedar Catholic. As a result, the Wolves play in the third place match against the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles.

The Wolves fall to the Eagles in an exciting five set match and end their season with a 26-4 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.