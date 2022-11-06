Runners meet for final Flash Your Feathers 5K

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Runners gathered for the final Flash Your Feathers 5K at Pal’s Brewing Company Saturday morning to show off their team colors.

The run, which began ten years ago, has grown throughout it’s nine running’s from around 60 runners up to 120 at it’s peak. The race took off 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Organizers and Race Directors Tom Pratt and Kari Stutzman, told News 2 that they look forward to keeping involved with the Platte River Fitness Series, just not at a directing level in the future.

“The idea on it is, like I said, to show off your school colors,” said Pratt, “but then it serves as a fundraiser for a lot of different organizations in North Platte, and then this one, since it is the final one, all the proceeds will go towards the Trails Network, since that’s what we use for this race is the Trails Network.”

The Platte River Fitness Series already has a new event lined up for 2023 to replace this event on the calendar. The Fitness Series is collection of running events throughout the year designed to get people out and running in the North Platte and surrounding areas, competitors are awarded points for completing events as well as placement. At the end of the year prizes are awarded to those with the most points and those who complete each event in the year.

