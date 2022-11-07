Gusty conditions with mostly sunny conditions Monday; Warming up, but remaining breezy Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and partly cloudy day on Sunday, windy and mostly sunny conditions are in store for the day Monday, with a quick warmup but remaining on the breezy side Tuesday.

With a strong and quick-moving area of high pressure being on top of the region, this is going to cause a strong pressure gradient across the state of Nebraska and this will allow for some strong winds across the area Monday. For that reason, a High Wind Warning is in effect for the portions of the Sandhills and Panhandle until 8 p.m. MST Monday, where gusts could be upwards to around 60 to 70 mph. Even outside the warned area, winds could gusts upwards to around 40 to 50 mph. Highs during the day will be on the normal side with values in the 50s with mainly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop down into the 30s with winds dying down to around 15 to 25 mph.

Strong winds to impact the area Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, our high pressure system will move towards the east and this will allow for temperatures to increase into te 60s to 70s, which are above average for this time of year. Breezy and mainly dry conditions will continue for the day Tuesday. During the day Wednesday into Thursday, we will start to feel the influence of a strong storm system moving through the Central and Northern Plains of the United States. This system could cause some rain and snowfall chances during the day Thursday. This potential will continued to be monitored over the next few days as we get closer towards the event. this system will cause a great cooldown during the late portion of the week into the Veterans Day weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the single digits and 10s, being our coldest temperatures so far this season.

Warmer conditions on tap for the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

