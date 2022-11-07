Gusty conditions with mostly sunny conditions Monday; Warming up, but remaining breezy Tuesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and partly cloudy day on Sunday, windy and mostly sunny conditions are in store for the day Monday, with a quick warmup but remaining on the breezy side Tuesday.

With a strong and quick-moving area of high pressure being on top of the region, this is going to cause a strong pressure gradient across the state of Nebraska and this will allow for some strong winds across the area Monday. For that reason, a High Wind Warning is in effect for the portions of the Sandhills and Panhandle until 8 p.m. MST Monday, where gusts could be upwards to around 60 to 70 mph. Even outside the warned area, winds could gusts upwards to around 40 to 50 mph. Highs during the day will be on the normal side with values in the 50s with mainly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop down into the 30s with winds dying down to around 15 to 25 mph.

Strong winds to impact the area Monday
Strong winds to impact the area Monday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, our high pressure system will move towards the east and this will allow for temperatures to increase into te 60s to 70s, which are above average for this time of year. Breezy and mainly dry conditions will continue for the day Tuesday. During the day Wednesday into Thursday, we will start to feel the influence of a strong storm system moving through the Central and Northern Plains of the United States. This system could cause some rain and snowfall chances during the day Thursday. This potential will continued to be monitored over the next few days as we get closer towards the event. this system will cause a great cooldown during the late portion of the week into the Veterans Day weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the single digits and 10s, being our coldest temperatures so far this season.

Warmer conditions on tap for the day Tuesday
Warmer conditions on tap for the day Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will...
Big Ten Conference announces kickoff time for Nebraska-Michigan game
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Huskers rally past Northwestern, 3-2
GOTHENBURG VS. GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Gothenburg faces Grand Island Cedar Catholic in the C1 State Championship
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show in North Platte
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicks off in North Platte

Latest News

Picture of the Day 11-7-2022
Picture of the Day 11-7-2022
KNOP Hourly Planner
50s, 70s, then 30s? What are the odds?! Here’s your full forecast...
KNOP Base Map 11-4-2022
Mainly dry and windy week with some sun; up-and-down temperatures
News 2 at Ten Sunday Wx.
News 2 at Ten Sunday Wx.