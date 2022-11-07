Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Courthouse will be bathed in Green Light until Nov. 13 as a part of Operation Green Light, a national program designed to connect veterans who have returned home to benefits they may not be receiving.

The involvement of Lincoln County in the program comes after the Board of Commissioners passed a motion Monday morning that will see green lights lit each evening in front of the courthouse.

”As the grand daughter, daughter, sister, and mother of a veteran, I don’t think that we can ever do enough to show our appreciation for Chris (Bruns) and his comrades who served us,” said District 3 Commissioner Micaela Wuehler.

Operation Green Light strives to help ease the transition of veterans returning from deployment back into civilian life, and inspire them to contact to their local veteran service officers. More on the operation can be found on the National Association of Counties website.

“Nearly 200,000 service members transition to civilian life annually,” said District 4 Commissioner and Board Chairman Chris Bruns. “As a veteran myself, I know how challenging that can be.”

