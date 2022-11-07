Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light

The Lincoln County Courthouse will be lit up green this week as a part of Operation Green Light
The Lincoln County Courthouse will be lit up green this week as a part of Operation Green Light(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Courthouse will be bathed in Green Light until Nov. 13 as a part of Operation Green Light, a national program designed to connect veterans who have returned home to benefits they may not be receiving.

The involvement of Lincoln County in the program comes after the Board of Commissioners passed a motion Monday morning that will see green lights lit each evening in front of the courthouse.

”As the grand daughter, daughter, sister, and mother of a veteran, I don’t think that we can ever do enough to show our appreciation for Chris (Bruns) and his comrades who served us,” said District 3 Commissioner Micaela Wuehler.

Operation Green Light strives to help ease the transition of veterans returning from deployment back into civilian life, and inspire them to contact to their local veteran service officers. More on the operation can be found on the National Association of Counties website.

“Nearly 200,000 service members transition to civilian life annually,” said District 4 Commissioner and Board Chairman Chris Bruns. “As a veteran myself, I know how challenging that can be.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will...
Big Ten Conference announces kickoff time for Nebraska-Michigan game
Huskers rally past Northwestern, 3-2
GOTHENBURG VS. GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Gothenburg faces Grand Island Cedar Catholic in the C1 State Championship
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show in North Platte
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicks off in North Platte

Latest News

Proposed contract for University of Florida sees Sasse with $1M base salary
Strong winds to impact the area Monday
Gusty conditions with mostly sunny conditions Monday; Warming up, but remaining breezy Tuesday
Dr. Marya Strand
RSV: All you need to know
KNOP Hourly Planner
50s, 70s, then 30s? What are the odds?! Here’s your full forecast...