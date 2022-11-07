Meet the North Platte City Council Ward 2 Candidates

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two candidates are currently registered for the North Platte City Council Ward 2 ballot.

Ty Lucas is the incumbent and is seeking a second term. Lucas voted in favor of Sustainable Beef LLC, the Hershey Rail Park and the District 177 project. He says he will continue to work to ensure that North Platte is a development friendly community.

“I think we all have to work together and I think employers and government have to work together along with developers, both local developers and outside developers, have to help people in our community to be accepting of development in the different areas in town,” Lucas said. “Second, I do think we need to use incentives and financing tools such as TIF and others when we have the opportunity to try to get lots developed and put in public infrastructure

His opponent Kelle Dikeman did not return our phone call request for an interview.

According to her Facebook page, Dikeman announced her bid for Ward 2 on April 10.

In the post she said, “I think the thing that made me decide to run for council is the stagnation our area has been in for decades. This isn’t a new problem. North Platte has depended on Union Pacific to its detriment. The city council and commissioners have really made some head way in the last few years and that needs to be continued. I want to be a part of those challenges so my grandchildren and your children and grandchildren want to stay and be part of the great community that North Platte is and will be. With your help we can grow North Platte into the next generation and generations to come.”

