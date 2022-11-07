Proposed contract for University of Florida sees Sasse with $1M base salary

(WCJB)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces the last hurdle this week to become the next president of the University of Florida.

There are new details on how Sasse would be paid.

The proposed contract would be for five years with a proposed base salary of $1 million.

He’s currently making less than $200,000 as a U.S. senator.

RELATED: University of Florida Board of Trustees moves Sasse recommendation forward

If he stays for five years he gets a retention bonus of $1 million. Sen. Sasse can also get up to a $150,000 performance bonus each year.

The university will also put in $150,000 into his retirement plan annually.

He’s required to live in the university-owned president’s house. And he can be fired with or without a reason.

The Florida Board of Governors votes Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will...
Big Ten Conference announces kickoff time for Nebraska-Michigan game
Huskers rally past Northwestern, 3-2
GOTHENBURG VS. GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS
Gothenburg faces Grand Island Cedar Catholic in the C1 State Championship
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show in North Platte
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicks off in North Platte

Latest News

The Lincoln County Courthouse will be lit up green this week as a part of Operation Green Light
Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light
Strong winds to impact the area Monday
Gusty conditions with mostly sunny conditions Monday; Warming up, but remaining breezy Tuesday
Dr. Marya Strand
RSV: All you need to know
KNOP Hourly Planner
50s, 70s, then 30s? What are the odds?! Here’s your full forecast...