RSV: All you need to know

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is raging throughout the United States right now.

As this is a virus that is common enough to impact around 70% of children every year, why is it garnering all of this attention?

In an exclusive interview for our Science Sunday segment we sat down with Dr. Marya Strand, the Chief Medical Officer for Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, to answer all these questions and more.

If you think you recognize her, it’s because Dr. Strand has been interviewed on The Today Show and NBC Nightly News and we were thrilled to get to talk to her.

The interview covers topics like what RSV is, why it impacts children more than adults, how to know when it may be time to take your child to the hospital, and more.

