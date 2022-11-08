Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recent Nebraska elections have been among the most secure in the nation.

And Tuesday’s election shows no evidence of impacting that trend.

The secretary of state for each state is in charge of the elections.

In the last couple of years, much of the dispute nationally has been over early ballots and voting machines.

The courts and election officials around the country have repeatedly rejected the idea that the 2020 election was stolen.

There’s no doubt in 2020 the numbers were historic when it came to voting by mail and putting ballots in secure drop boxes.

Experts say the rise in voting by mail was due to the pandemic.

These days when it comes to election security, states have doubled down their protocols to reassure voters that it’s a fair election.

“Nebraskans can be confident that the elections conducted today will be fair,” said Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen. “They’re going to be secure. Every validly cast ballot will be counted accurately.”

6 News asked if Evnen worries about what other secretaries of state may do if elected if they still believe Donald Trump is the President.

“I concern myself with the state of Nebraska. So how other states address it and how voters there care to approach it, that is the business of other states. I keep my focus on the state of Nebraska.”

Bob Evnen is on the ballot.

The incumbent survived a crowded republican primary but is unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.