Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure

Recent Nebraska elections have been among the nation's most secure, and today's election shows no evidence of impacting that trend.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recent Nebraska elections have been among the most secure in the nation.

And Tuesday’s election shows no evidence of impacting that trend.

The secretary of state for each state is in charge of the elections.

In the last couple of years, much of the dispute nationally has been over early ballots and voting machines.

The courts and election officials around the country have repeatedly rejected the idea that the 2020 election was stolen.

There’s no doubt in 2020 the numbers were historic when it came to voting by mail and putting ballots in secure drop boxes.

Experts say the rise in voting by mail was due to the pandemic.

These days when it comes to election security, states have doubled down their protocols to reassure voters that it’s a fair election.

“Nebraskans can be confident that the elections conducted today will be fair,” said Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen. “They’re going to be secure. Every validly cast ballot will be counted accurately.”

6 News asked if Evnen worries about what other secretaries of state may do if elected if they still believe Donald Trump is the President.

“I concern myself with the state of Nebraska. So how other states address it and how voters there care to approach it, that is the business of other states. I keep my focus on the state of Nebraska.”

Bob Evnen is on the ballot.

The incumbent survived a crowded republican primary but is unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will...
Big Ten Conference announces kickoff time for Nebraska-Michigan game
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
10/11 interviewed Libertarian candidate for Governor ahead of the election.
Interview with Scott Zimmerman, candidate for Nebraska Governor
Dr. Marya Strand
RSV: All you need to know

Latest News

Don Bacon and Tony Vargas are facing off in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Election Day 2022: Tight race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District puts Bacon, Vargas in national spotlight
North Platte City Council Ward 2 candidates share their views if elected.
Meet the North Platte City Council Ward 2 Candidates
Initiative 432 proposes a constitutional amendment to require voters show provide a photo ID...
Despite contentious debate, research shows impacts of voter ID laws are minimal on both sides
Carol Blood interviews with 10/11 about her race for Governor ahead of the election.
Interview with Carol Blood, candidate for Nebraska Governor