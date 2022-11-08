Partly cloudy skies with warm conditions for Election Day; Storm system coming Wednesday into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and mainly dry Monday, conditions will warm up for Election Day with a storm system moving through Wednesday into Thursday.

Due to our area of high pressure to the southeast, this will allow for a southerly flow with wind speeds around 5 to 25 mph and with this sotuherly flow, this will allow for some passing clouds, due to available moisture in the atmosphere and for temperatures to increase into the upper 60s to mid 70s,which is 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. During the overnight hours, temperatures will drop down into the 40s and 50s for Greater Nebraska and 10s and 20s for the Panhandle due to starting influence of our storm system coming up.

Warm with clouds for Election Day (Andre Brooks)

During the days Wednesday into Thursday, many changes will start to occur for the area. With our storm system gaining strength in the Rocky Mountains, the area, especially for the Panhandle, will start to feel the influence of the storm system. Highs for the Panhandle will have a wide spread from the 30s to the north, to the 60s to the south. For Greater Nebraska, this portion of the region will still be influenced by our high pressure system, which will cause highs to still remain in the 70s, expect the Hyannis-Thedford corridor, where highs will be in the 50s. Wednesday nght into Thursday, precipitation chances will be on the increase and temperatures will be dropping into the 20s and 30s with portions of the Panhandle seeing a rain-snow mix. During the day Thursday, the whole region will see some sort of snowfall with highs only climbing into the upper 20s to upper 30s, which is 20 degrees below normal. The amount of snowfall for now is between .1 to .5 inches with locally higher amounts. We will continue to keep you posted in the event where the system shifts directions.

Storm system to move through the region Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the Veterans Day weekend, temperatures will remain below average with highs into the 30s and 40s with dry conditions and overnight lows in the single digits and 10s with clear to mainly clear conditions overnight, which will be the coldest airmass so far this season.

