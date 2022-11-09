Election Results: Pillen leading race for Nebraska Governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans voted for a new governor in the general election, as incumbent Governor Pete Ricketts is barred from running for a third consecutive term.

Candidates on the ballot are Republican Jim Pillen, Democrat Carol Blood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

As of 10 p.m. with an estimated 45% of expected votes counted, Pillen is leading the race followed by Blood. Blood was leading earlier in the night when the first batch of early votes dropped.

Jim Pillen 53%

Carol Blood 43%

Scott Zimmerman 3%

Pillen said his top priorities if elected will be changing Nebraska’s property tax system by updating the way schools are funded and the way property values are assessed. He’s also put a big priority on maintaining what he calls “Nebraska’s conservative values”.

Carol Blood is a state senator representing Sarpy County. She first won that seat in 2016 and again by the slimmest of margins in 2020.

Blood also said she would address property taxes along with properly funding schools, if elected. Public safety and public health have also been key issues for her team. On top of that, she has talked about infrastructure - not just roads and bridges but things like internet access.

One of the first big decisions likely to face the winner of the governor’s race will be deciding who to appoint to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who is expected to resign if the University of Florida chooses him to be its next president. Ricketts, who could be a candidate for the Senate job, said he would leave that decision to his successor.

