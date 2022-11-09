Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday.

Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com

The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. 2 overall), setter Bergen Reilly (No. 4 overall), libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), opposite hitter Caroline Jurevicius (No. 7 overall) and middle blocker Andi Jackson (No. 13 overall).

Led by assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jaylen Reyes, the Huskers have now signed the No. 1 class twice in the last three years, and they had the second-ranked class last year.

“The class of 2023 is a special class,” Cook said. “We fill our needs at every position, and they all have very high-level international experience representing the USA. The bonds they formed on those teams have run deep and they all plan to start school in January. All five of them are also exceptional students. We have been inspired being around them as they have big goals and they ‘Dream Big’. This group of athletes are super competitive, fun to watch, and they will raise the level of our gym. I want to thank Kelly Hunter and Jaylen Reyes for their hard work on this class, along with all the people at Nebraska who work with our program. This is why we say, ‘There is No Place Like Nebraska!’”

All five signees will enroll at Nebraska in January, and all five have been chosen to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game. The signing class already has experience playing with each other and with current Huskers. Choboy, Jackson, Murray and Reilly all played on the U.S. Girls U19 Team that won gold at the Pan American Cup this summer in Tulsa, Okla. Reilly was the tournament MVP and Best Setter, while Murray was the Best Spiker and Choboy was the Best Receiver. Nebraska freshman Maggie Mendelson was also on the team, giving the Huskers five of the 13 roster spots. In 2021, Choboy, Jurevicius, Murray and Reilly joined Mendelson and Bekka Allick on the U.S. Girls U18 Team that took home the bronze medal from the FIVB World Championships in Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.