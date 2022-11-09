Mostly cloudy skies and cool to mild conditions Wednesday; Much colder Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 9, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a very warm day for this time of year during Election Day, our conditions will start to change during the day Wednesday, with much colder temperatures for the day Thursday and beyond.

With a strong cold front on the way to the viewing area, it will already take affect, especially for the Panhandle Wednesday. This will increase the cloud cover and cause temperatures to vary wherever you are. Highs across the Panhandle will mainly be in the 40s, with a few areas maybe even reaching into the 50s. For Greater Nebraska, temperatures will be on the mild to warm side one more day with highs mainly being in the 70s, with a few places being on the cooler side. Winds during the day will be on the breezy side with winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts upwards around 40 mph. During the overnight hours Wednesday, temperatures will fall down into the 10s and 20s with overcast skies and slim precipitation chances, in the form of rain and even light snow showers, as our storm system begins to move through.

Clashing airmasses and mainly cloudy skies for the day Wednesday
Clashing airmasses and mainly cloudy skies for the day Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, as our storm system exits the area and high pressure sets in, temperatures will be tanking into the 20s and 30s, which is 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions will continue Thursday with winds around 15 to 25 mph, and gusts upwards 40 mph. These colder than average conditions will continue on Veterans Day and beyond with highs in the 30s and 40s, and with mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies durign the next several days.

Colder conditions are on the menu for the area Thursday and beyond
Colder conditions are on the menu for the area Thursday and beyond(Andre Brooks)

