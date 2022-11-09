Nebraska School Activities Association announces NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The National Federation of State High School Associations and the Nebraska School Activities Association announced the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. These coaches will be honored during halftime of the Class A Girls State Basketball Semifinal game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year:

Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling

Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow – Girls Golf

Brian Fleischman, Overton – Boys Golf

Steve Frey, Millard West – Baseball

Joe Hesse, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family – Boys Basketball

Jon Holtz, Elkhorn – Boys Tennis

Chace Hutchinson, Gretna – Girls Soccer

Sam Jilka, Lexington – Boys Cross Country

Josh Johnson, Wayne – Girls Bowling

Lance Kush, Elkhorn North – Girls Tennis

Paul Lee, Grand Island – Boys Bowling

Joel Lemus-Leon, Lexington – Boys Soccer

Matt McKay, Sidney – Boys Track & Field

Ryan Mraz, Sutherland – Boys Wrestling

Ross Mueller, Lincoln Southwest – Swimming & Diving

Melinda Nielsen, Ogallala – Unified Sports, Bowling

Kevin Schrad, Lincoln Southwest – Girls Track & Field

Mike Spiers, Howells-Dodge – Football

David Stallings, Millard South – Unified Sports, Track & Field

Aaron Sterup, North Bend Central – Girls Basketball

Mark Watt, Lincoln Southwest – Softball

Donna Wiedeburg, Sidney – Girls Cross Country

Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran – Volleyball

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.