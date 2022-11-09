Nebraska School Activities Association announces NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The National Federation of State High School Associations and the Nebraska School Activities Association announced the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. These coaches will be honored during halftime of the Class A Girls State Basketball Semifinal game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year:
- Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling
- Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow – Girls Golf
- Brian Fleischman, Overton – Boys Golf
- Steve Frey, Millard West – Baseball
- Joe Hesse, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family – Boys Basketball
- Jon Holtz, Elkhorn – Boys Tennis
- Chace Hutchinson, Gretna – Girls Soccer
- Sam Jilka, Lexington – Boys Cross Country
- Josh Johnson, Wayne – Girls Bowling
- Lance Kush, Elkhorn North – Girls Tennis
- Paul Lee, Grand Island – Boys Bowling
- Joel Lemus-Leon, Lexington – Boys Soccer
- Matt McKay, Sidney – Boys Track & Field
- Ryan Mraz, Sutherland – Boys Wrestling
- Ross Mueller, Lincoln Southwest – Swimming & Diving
- Melinda Nielsen, Ogallala – Unified Sports, Bowling
- Kevin Schrad, Lincoln Southwest – Girls Track & Field
- Mike Spiers, Howells-Dodge – Football
- David Stallings, Millard South – Unified Sports, Track & Field
- Aaron Sterup, North Bend Central – Girls Basketball
- Mark Watt, Lincoln Southwest – Softball
- Donna Wiedeburg, Sidney – Girls Cross Country
- Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran – Volleyball
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.