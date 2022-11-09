Republican Adrian Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Adrian Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District.
In the largely rural 3rd District, which comprises about three-fourths of the state, eight-term Republican Rep. Adrian Smith fended off a challenge from Democrat David Else.
