Republican Adrian Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District

Adrian Smith
Adrian Smith(KTIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Adrian Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District.

In the largely rural 3rd District, which comprises about three-fourths of the state, eight-term Republican Rep. Adrian Smith fended off a challenge from Democrat David Else.

