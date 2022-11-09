Sasse gets final approval from University of Florida

The Nebraska Republican is expected to become the university’s president, making way for a U.S. Senate appointment by Governor-elect Pillen.
(WCJB)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WOWT) - The University of Florida Board of Governors has confirmed Ben Sasse as the university’s new president earlier than expected.

It was the final hurdle for the Nebraska senator after UF’s Board of Trustees approved his hiring last week. The vote was expected on Thursday. The board paired Sasse’s announcement — and its congratulations — with the approval of Dr. Kenneth Jessel as president of Florida International University.

“The State University System is incredibly fortunate to have such extremely talented new presidents in Dr. Jessell and Dr. Sasse,” said Brian Lamb, chair of the Board of Governors, which oversees the State University System of Florida. “With your visionary thinking and inspirational leadership, we know you’ll lead these universities to new heights. We look forward to working with you as you build upon the foundation set by the dedicated presidents before you.”

Sasse’s proposed contract was set for five years with a proposed base salary of $1 million with a retention bonus of another $1 million at that time, plus performance bonuses along the way in addition to a retirement plan. Sasse will be required to live in the university-owned president’s house and could be fired with or without cause.

The Republican is currently making less than $200,000 as a U.S. senator. He is expected to resign from that post, making way for Governor-elect Jim Pillen to appoint his successor.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

