Small plane crashes near Maxwell

maxwell plane crash
maxwell plane crash(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A small plane crashed near Maxwell, NE, about six miles east of North Platte, along Novacek Road and I-80.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Maxwell Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Authorities have confirmed at least one fatality.

The National Transportation Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the case.

This is a developing story. A reporter is on scene. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

maxwell plane crash
maxwell plane crash(Kelsley Wilkinson)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Jim Pillen declares victory in the race for Nebraska Governor
Republican Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure
Myles Farmer
Nebraska DB Myles Farmer suspended for Michigan game following DUI citation
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Nebraska

Latest News

Colder conditions are on the menu for the area Thursday and beyond
Cloudy skies and cool conditions Wednesday; Much colder Thursday
Nebraskans approve Voter ID and Minimum Wage initiatives
Republican Jim Pillen declares victory in the race for Nebraska Governor
Republican Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
KNOP Base Map 11-7-2022
Very dramatic cooldown as snowstorm skirts us to the north this week