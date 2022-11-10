Baby fatally shot while mother pushed him in stroller

Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as...
Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as Darius King Grigsby.(Source: Merced Police Department via Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a 9-month-old boy was shot and killed on a California street.

Police say the baby’s mother and her boyfriend were pushing him in a stroller Wednesday afternoon in Merced when someone driving by opened fire. At least three shots went off. Only the little boy was hit.

The boy’s mother took him to a nearby McDonald’s to call for help, but police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the baby as Darius King Grigsby in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are searching for witnesses and video surveillance as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KFSN contributed to this report via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
At least one killed in Lincoln County plane crash
The 2023 signing class includes (L-R): libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), middle blocker Andi...
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class
Republican Jim Pillen declares victory in the race for Nebraska Governor
Republican Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure

Latest News

A pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s most significant and humiliating setbacks in...
Ukraine: Russia orders retreat from key city of Kherson
KNOP Base Map 11-9-2022
Very dramatic cooldown as we start another dry trend
A family in Arizona is remembering their son after they say he was killed by another teen in a...
‘Everyone loved him’: Parents mourning loss of son shot, killed day after birthday
Senator Mike Jacobson and Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns held a joint press conference...
Senator Jacobson and Commissioner Bruns hold joint press conference