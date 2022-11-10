Ben Sasse to exit U.S. Senate in January

The Nebraska Republican was hired as president of the University of Florida.
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., left; and Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., left; and Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen(WOWT / KOLN)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse announced on Twitter that he will leave the U.S. Senate in the new year.

“I will finish out the upcoming lameduck [sic] session and resign in the first week of January,” Sasse said in his tweet hours after the University of Florida Board of Governors confirmed Ben Sasse as the university’s new president Wednesday — a day earlier than expected.

Sasse’s resignation will pave the way for Governor-elect Jim Pillen to appoint the next junior Senator of Nebraska.

According to state law, Pillen will officially take office on Jan. 5, as noted in a Wednesday release from Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulating his successor.

“Congratulations to Jim Pillen for being elected to serve Nebraskans as our state’s next Governor,” Ricketts said in the release. “I look forward to working closely with Governor-Elect Pillen and his team to ensure a smooth transition.”

Sasse’s base salary is listed at $174,000. The salary for governor of Nebraska is listed at $105,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents
The 2023 signing class includes (L-R): libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), middle blocker Andi...
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class
Republican Jim Pillen declares victory in the race for Nebraska Governor
Republican Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
NORTH PLATTE SIGNING DAY
Three female athletes from North Platte sign to continue playing at the next level
Nebraskans approve Voter ID and Minimum Wage initiatives

Latest News

Senator Mike Jacobson and Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns held a joint press conference...
Senator Jacobson and Commissioner Bruns hold joint press conference
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Sasse gets final approval from University of Florida
Republican Jim Pillen declares victory in the race for Nebraska Governor
Republican Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor